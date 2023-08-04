BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Chetopa, Kansas, man who skipped out on his sentencing hearing in March in a burglary case, was located Friday morning at a hotel in Baxter Springs and arrested.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said in a news release that Ernest W. Moore, 51, was taken into custody about 7:30 a.m. when deputies and Baxter Springs police acted on a tip that he had checked into the hotel.
Moore pleaded guilty in December 2022 in Cherokee County District Court to charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and driving without proper vehicle registration but had been released pending a sentencing hearing in March that he failed to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.