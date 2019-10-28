NEOSHO, Mo. — A warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of a consultant who worked on special taxing districts in Joplin and Neosho after he did not appear in court for taking more than $176,000 from two of the districts he served.
Darrell Gross, 65, of Republic, was absent Monday for sentencing on four charges in two cases. His attorney, Tyson Jared Martin, of Springfield, told Newton County Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel that Gross is in a medical facility. The judge then issued a warrant for failure to appear and set bond on that warrant for $10,000.
Gross pleaded guilty Aug. 30 to one of three charges filed in Newton County for receiving stolen property and a separate case in which he was charged with stealing. He faces up to seven years in prison if he does not pay restitution for the more than $176,000 he stole from his clients, Newton County Prosecutor Jake Skouby said at the time of the plea.
Gross was the operator of Gross and Associates, of Republic, and in that line of work was hired by property developers to provide studies and recommendations to cities on whether proposals for special taxing districts met the requirements established by state law to form the districts.
When those taxing districts are approved, part of the taxes collected in them is used to reimburse some of the costs involved in building or maintaining community improvement districts and transportation development districts.
The single stealing charge is related to the theft of $176,635 from the Hope Valley Community Improvement District during 2017 in Joplin. Gross also pleaded guilty to one of the three charges of receiving stolen property for diversion of money from the Neosho Big Spring Transportation Development District about a year before the Joplin theft.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation of the Hope Valley Community Improvement District bank account at the request of Joplin city officials after Gross had been charged in the Neosho case.
The tax money collected from the district was intended to go toward the costs of redeveloping the area near 44th Street and Range Line Road for a future retail, restaurant and office district called Hope Valley.
Court records related to the charges filed in the Big Spring case state that the investigation showed that tax proceeds were being deposited into Community Bank and Trust in Neosho, but that Gross recommended to the district's then-directors that it be changed to another bank. After that, Gross stopped automatic tax deposits into the account and had the Missouri Department of Revenue mail paper checks to what turned out to be his personal address.
He then deposited those checks in an account in his name at a Greene County bank. Gross faces a charge of forgery in Greene County Circuit Court, where it is alleged he used a forged board resolution from the Big Spring district to move the money to an account there in his name.
A court appearance in Springfield is scheduled for Friday.
