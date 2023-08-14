CASSVILLE, Mo. — A Washburn man is being held at the Barry County Jail on two counts of sexual misconduct with a child.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday that Maynard B. Lipscomb, 70, was arrested last week following an investigation of information received from Michigan State Police on July 26.
A girl had reported to police in Michigan that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect in the summer of 2022 in Barry County. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol interviewed Lipscomb on Aug. 10 and allegedly elicited a confession that he'd had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl.
Lipscomb is being held on a $50,000 bond.
