When Louis Ortega made his first visits to Joplin from Northwest Arkansas about 20 years ago, he could not help but notice the red roof on the former Pacific Rim restaurant at 2850 S. Range Line Road.
“I saw it, but I never thought in my wildest dreams that I could be there,’’ he said, standing under a sign above the front doors that reads “Maria’s Mexican Grill & Cantina.”
“And here I am today about to open a new place for Maria’s.’’
Ortega came to this country from the state of Guanajuato in central Mexico when he was 15. His mother, Maria, for whom he named the restaurant, was the keeper of the family recipes. He would live with his family in Northwest Arkansas, where they operated — and still operate — Mexican restaurants. He would work at one of the family’s restaurants in Webb City in 2004. He would open Maria’s when a space became available the next year in the South Pointe shopping center at 32nd Street and Connecticut Avenue.
If all goes as planned, Maria’s last day at South Pointe will be Oct. 29. It will reopen on Nov. 2 or 3 in the South Range Line property.
When Ortega and his wife, Margarita, sealed the deal on the Pacific Rim property earlier this year, they knew they had their work cut out for them.
“We knew it would be a challenge; it was vacant for six years,’’ he said, noting that a daunting task was making it operational again from an electrical standpoint. On top of that, they have had to deal with break-ins in which tools and other items have been stolen from the job site. Add to that some supply-chain issues and some intensive pressure washing with degreaser in the kitchen area. You get the picture.
Oretga understands the importance of the structure’s history to Joplin. He said early on in the restoration he received a visit from David Glenn, with Glenn Group Commercial Real Estate. Glenn was responsible for preserving the former Missouri Pacific Depot at 10th and Main streets by relocating it stone by stone to 28th and Range Line.
“There were 6,500 stones and each of them numbered,’’ said Ortega. “He got the building for $1 but only had 90 days to move it.’’
It opened in 1996 as the Iron Horse. It then became Timberline before becoming Pacific Rim.
Ortega said he knew his business was strong when Maria’s managed against all odds to prosper during the pandemic.
“We learned a lot during the pandemic,” he said. “I was really scared. We didn’t know how long it would last. But, I said, let’s not close. Let’s see what happens. People still have to eat.’’
Ortega reinvented Maria’s food-delivery system with an emphasis on curbside carryout. He added more phone lines to handle an increasing number of calls. They purchased iPads so that they could take orders outside. Spaces in the parking lot were numbered for quick pickup service.
“It was a challenge to get things organized, but every day things improved,” he said. “We had a 5% increase in business from 2019 to 2020. “But it was like we had two businesses running at the same time — curbside and dining.’’
The new place has its advantages. It will eventually have a drive-thru window, and it will have much more parking available than before. The kitchen is twice as large. The downside is that the place is so large. Parts of it will be closed off for banquets and private events.
Ortega has been watching the ongoing reconstruction of the railroad overpass at 29th Street and Range Line from the windows of the restaurant since the bridge project began on Sept. 6.
“They have been moving really fast since day one,” he said. “I think they will be done by the deadline (in mid-December), if not before.’’
Third Thursday FinaleThe final Third Thursday of the 2022 season will be held this week with a “Downtown Spooktacular’’ theme. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and bring candy.
This Third Thursday street fair is being sponsored by US Cellular, Leggett & Platt Inc., and the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
For more Halloween fun, sign up for the Old Joplin Flashlight Walking Tour. It starts at 7 p.m. and departs from Second and Main streets. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at www.paranormalsciencelab.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.