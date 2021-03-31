PITTSBURG, Kan. — Watco this week said it has signed an agreement with Canadian National Railway subsidiaries Wisconsin Central Ltd. and Algoma Central Railway Inc. to purchase rail assets of both Wisconsin Central and Algoma Central.
“Watco’s relationship continues to grow and flourish with Canadian National as we work together to provide the best value-added services to rail shippers in North America,” Watco CEO Dan Smith said in a statement. “This announcement is an extremely important and exciting next step in this relationship, and we look forward to serving these crucial customers and expanding our footprint in the Upper Midwest and Canada.”
The rail lines consist of approximately 900 miles of track serving more than 90 customers in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada. The lines handle a diverse group of commodities including packaging and paper products, lumber and building materials, metals, minerals, agriculture products, and chemicals.
In addition to freight service, Watco said it is working with local constituents to reinstate passenger rail service that runs through Ontario’s Agawa Canyon out of Sault Ste. Marie once post-pandemic conditions allow.
Watco owns or operates nearly 7,500 miles of rail over 44 short lines and provides industrial switching services. It also provides material handling and warehousing through more than 80 terminals it owns or operates. Watco also operates 10 railcar repair shops in addition to providing mobile and dedicated railcar repair services.
