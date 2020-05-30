Missouri American Water is donating more than 1,400 water bottles to Joplin summer school students beginning classes on Monday.
The donation will help students follow recommended procedures keeping them safe and healthy amid the pandemic, as traditional water fountains will not be operational this summer.
“In order to make sure our students stay hydrated, we reached out to Missouri American Water to inquire about obtaining water bottles for all of our students,” said Chris Bozarth, summer school director, in a statement. “Some of our families are facing difficult times, and our goal was to ease the burden of requiring students to have a water bottle before entering class on Monday.”
Water bottles will be distributed to students on Monday at each school holding classes. The bottles can be refilled at stations located in each building.
“Missouri American Water is a proud supporter of Joplin Schools, and we are pleased to help students stay healthy and hydrated as they return for summer classes,” said Matt Barnhart, senior manager of operations, in a statement. “This is just one example of how our community comes together to overcome challenges, big and small. We are proud to call Joplin home and to provide safe, clean, reliable water to all of our customers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.