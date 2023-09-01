A state-of-the-art gym with rock climbing walls. A cocktail bar as well known for its decor as its menu. An upscale general store with fresh groceries and home goods.
Or a fast-casual cafe with gourmet salads and sandwiches to go.
These are the businesses that Sawyer Smith and his team at Blue Haven Investments are planning for the Olivia Apartments, the former YMCA, and Pearl Brothers Building in Joplin.
Smith and his family-owned firm are not changing professions to bring these concepts to life, however. Rather, as investors, they are actively and strategically seeking out small-business owners to set up shop in each of the historic buildings.
“We’re being intentional,” said Smith, who is the general manager of Blue Haven Investments. “Intentional in the spaces we’re creating and who we are leasing them to. We want to bring in people who know what they’re doing as well as craft locations that are specific to what a downtown living space should be.”
Sawyer Smith, along with his brother Sullivan Smith, operate Blue Haven Investments, which began as Blue Haven Homes in 2019, a subsidiary of a real estate holding company owned by their father, Christopher Smith. Originally purposed to buy and renovate homes in Joplin and Webb City, their company has since shifted focus to restoring historic buildings.
“There’s a need here,” Smith emphasizes, referring to rehabilitation. “People drive by abandoned buildings every day and not only see them as an eyesore but wish they could be a part of their community.”
But restoring property is only the first step in the investment process, according to the firm. Creating both private and public spaces that will increase each building’s value is also vital.
“We are an investment company at our core," said Sawyer Smith. We are not a construction company.” The frim has partnered primarily with Neal Group Construction on revitalizing downtown properties such as the Olivia Apartments. “We want to invest in people who will be good stewards of these properties and help create buildings that will succeed for the next hundred years.”
Smith sees commercial tenants as a key to that success. The firm seeks to create a downtown living environment in each of their properties, meaning each building will be a hybrid of private apartments, leased office space, and businesses open to the general public.
The Olivia and YMCA are already highly anticipated for their apartments and lofts. Smith said he assures future renters that these spaces will remain entirely private and secure.
“But it’s not fun if you can only enter the building when you’re paying rent,” Smith said.
This is why each location will also have commercial spaces on lower levels where the general public can enter to dine, exercise, or shop. Blue Haven is betting on residents who will be more eager to move downtown for a busy and vibrant atmosphere. For the rest of the Joplin community, creating a bustling downtown building ideal for work and play is also ideal, Smith said.
The firm has recently released videos on social media outlining what businesses they see potentially working within each space. At the YMCA, they envisage a gym complete with weight-lifting machines, treadmills, and a rock-climbing wall. In the lobby, they want to design space for a deli or counter-service cafe with healthy food to go.
At the Olivia, office space will be for rent in the basement and private event space will be available on the fourth floor. Some apartments will be turned into Airbnbs to meet the growing demand for hotel rooms and other rentable spaces downtown. Blue Haven also wants to design the lobby to house a coffee shop and high-end cocktail bar, with additional outdoor seating in the back.
“We want this to be a jewel,” Smith emphasized. “When people fly in to visit, this should be where you take them.”
The Pearl Brothers Building will retain its name and potentially the same business, as Blue Haven Investments purchased both. Although apartments will go in on the upper floor, the rest of the space is ideal for being made into a general store, particularly because of nearby parking and a loading dock. And although Smith would be proud to welcome in a local business, he also believes this particular location would be well-suited for a national franchise, such as Trader Joe’s or Target.
Each idea comes with the same stipulation, however — Blue Haven will invest in creating the space to lease, but will not run these businesses themselves. Which is why potential owners and entrepreneurs are being sought out now, before renovations are complete.
The opportunity for a semi-customized storefront is rare for potential business owners downtown.
Property value in downtown Joplin has risen, according to the Downtown Joplin Alliance, largely in response to the hundreds of new apartments that will become available over the next two years. Those interested in owning and operating a business in proximity to these apartments — and their almost guaranteed foot traffic — are often required to rent a space as-is and make necessary changes themselves. Depending on the building, these changes range from the simple, such as adding in shelving for products, to the complex, such as installing hood ventilation for a commercial kitchen.
The sky is not the limit when it comes to structural changes for those interested in opening businesses in each of Blue Haven’s properties. But those with a business plan centered around opening a gym, deli, coffee shop, cocktail lounge, or general store are being invited to contact Sawyer Smith and the Blue Haven team to discuss their ideas — and plan on being ready to open as soon as each building’s renovations are complete.
Those wanting information can go to bhinvestgroup.com or follow Blue Haven Investments on social media.
