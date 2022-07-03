BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A woman quietly wiped away a tear.
A family of four stood in silence, quietly mouthing the famed words. A young man snapped a photo with his phone, taking time to carefully frame it.
Patrons visiting Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Thursday night were the first to view a rare, original print of the U.S. Constitution, created in 1787, and one of just 11 in existence.
The document, the supreme law of the land, is now on display inside the museum’s Modern Art Gallery through the end of this year.
This is “the one and only place you’ll see it,” said Rod Bigelow, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas-based museum, calling the exhibit a “rare and wonderful opportunity.”
Remember, he said, “this is one of 11 known copies of the official printing of the Constitution. There is the original document that will never leave Washington, D.C.” The copies were “the messaging that went out to the colonies and important folks for the first time,” he said, as Americans for the first time learned the founding principles of the fledgling country’s central government.
The Constitution — along with original prints of the Declaration of Independence, the proposed Bill of Rights, as well as the Articles of Confederation — are the main attractions of the “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” exhibit, which is now open.
“We are an American museum, and I don’t know if you can get much more American than the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights,” Bigelow said.
Admission to the exhibit is free to the public, though reservations for a timed ticket are required.
“We are starting to hear from many who will be traveling from far and wide to come and visit this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Bigelow said. “I think you’d have to travel to Washington, D.C., to be able to view some of the documents in one space.
“These documents,” he said, “are not out very often; they are several hundred years old and are sensitive to light … so we have the opportunity to be able to show them for six months.” After that, “they will be put away for a number of years” for preservation.
The historical documents are housed inside orange-colored, glassed displays in front of the exhibit’s two tinted glass doors. Banners hanging from the ceiling indicate which display houses which document.
“What’s great about this exhibition,” Bigelow said, “is these important documents are placed with the context of wonderful artists and their work, really telling the story of America.”
In the first of two exhibit halls, portraits of America’s Founding Fathers are displayed prominently on the walls — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton. Directly below John Trumbull’s Hamilton portrait is a glass display showcasing book copies of the Federalist Papers, a collection of articles written by Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay that promoted the U.S. Constitution to the masses. There are also portraits of Native American leaders, including John Mathies’s depiction of Seneca leader Red Jacket.
Equality, justice and struggles for freedom are explored at great length in the second exhibit hall, mostly through 20th century artistic works by Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks and others, while living artists such as Roger Shimomura and Luis C. Garza address American’s continued struggles for equality.
Crystal Bridges officials expect between 400,000 and 500,000 visitors during the exhibit’s six-month run — “this will likely be the largest exhibition we’ve had here — and it’s all free, so it’s a great opportunity,” he said.
There are two takeaways Bigelow hopes visitors will gain when viewing the exhibit.
“One is to recognize how unique and radical our form of government is, as a nation, and of course the importance and symbolic nature of these documents that hold us together as a country,” he said. “There are so many stories of America that can be told, and they can only be told through the guiding principles of these documents. and then to think about the power and responsibility that every individual has. When you come together as a community, you have a role in how this country is governed, you have the responsibility to vote, you have the possibility of speaking out — it is really core to what makes us Americans. I think sometimes we overlook them, and we just don’t think about just how amazing this kind of government is.
“We feel like we’re in a very decisive moment in our history,” Bigelow said, “and that this is really a moment for us to really slow down and really think about the founding of the country and think about how we have influenced and changed the way that we exist as communities and how we can achieve a level of unity … that can result in positive change.”
