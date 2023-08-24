The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed felony weapon charges on a 53-year-old man when the person named as the victim in the case did not show up to testify against him.
Dennis L. Sylvester, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim in dismissing both counts.
The charges were filed on Sylvester after a shots-fired incident May 1 in the 600 block of South High Avenue in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area located three people, a firearm and five casings in the backyard at 601 S. High Ave. Sylvester, who has past convictions for drug-related felonies, was arrested when a witness confirmed that Sylvester was the one who had discharged the gun, according to the affidavit.
