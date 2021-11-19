WEBB CITY, Mo. — Over $300,000 has been awarded to Webb City for its police department to hire additional employees, the U.S. Justice Department announced this week.
The city will receive a $313,667 grant award through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program, a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing.
The COPS program provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or previous career law enforcement officers.
The announcement was made Thursday, with Webb City one of three cities in the Western District of Missouri to be selected. The other two cities awarded were Crocker with $97,063 and Lake Lafayette with $70,532.
The grant funding can go toward the hiring of additional police officers and cover associated law enforcement expenses. Don Melton, Webb City police chief, said they’re planning to have a meeting with City Council members to discuss the grant and the best way to use it.
“I hope to have something prepared for the council in December,” he said. “We’re thankful to be awarded.”
The Webb City Police Department is currently four officers short. There are a total of 23 officers, including administration, investigation, school resource and patrol.
“It’s stretching us a little bit thin,” Melton said. “We’re working and covering shifts. We’re still able to answer our calls for service and be proactive. We’re seeking qualified applicants. It’s a tough climate to work in law enforcement nationwide, but we still have dedicated officers and applicants to this community.”
He cited the Neighborhood Watch program as one that has improved interaction with the public.
“Webb City is a growing community, and with that comes more responsibilities for police, fire, public works and City Hall,” he said. “We’re trying to grow as our community grows.”
The department’s annual budget is approximately $2 million, and $1.2 million of that is earmarked for wages. Melton said the $300,000 will help tremendously.
“This is an opportunity for the federal government to pick up the tab for 75% of three officers’ pay for three years,” he said. “The total salary and benefits for three officers over the course of three years is $418,000. Every little bit helps, and having additional officers will only help the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.