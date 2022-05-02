A Jasper County judge assessed a 67-year-old Webb City man four consecutive life sentences Monday on convictions in the sexual abuse of four girls.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson meted out the four life terms to Daniel Chavez on four counts for first-degree statutory sodomy on which a jury found him guilty at a trial in October.
Jurors had also convicted Chavez of single counts of attempted first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation as well as two counts of furnishing pornographic material to a minor. The judge sentenced him to 50 years on the attempted sodomy count, 15 years for the child molestation and one year on each of the pornography offenses.
Two of the life sentences pertained to acts perpetrated about 20 years ago on a girl who was 7 or 8 years old at the time and is now 27 and living in another state. A third life term pertained to sexual abuse of a victim who is now in her late teens but was 4 or 5 when she walked in on Chavez in a bathroom in 2008 and was molested by him.
The fourth life sentence the judge assessed concerned another 17-year-old girl who was the subject of six of the 12 counts the defendant faced in his trial. Jurors had found Chavez guilty of statutory sodomy, attempted statutory sodomy and furnishing a minor with pornography but acquitted him of a second count of attempted statutory sodomy and three counts of child molestation with respect to her.
Dankelson assessed Chavez 50 years for the count of attempted statutory sodomy in that girl's case and ordered that the term run consecutively to all other sentences in the case.
The child molestation and second pornography conviction pertained to acts committed with a fourth girl in 2006 when she was 4 or 5. She was 19 years old at the time of the trial. In addition to the year for the pornography offense, the judge sentenced the defendant to 15 years on the molestation conviction.
Chavez and his son took the witness stand at his trial in a failed effort to convince jurors that the girls were lying and that he was the victim of "a snowball effect" of allegations that began a couple of years ago when three of the girls began discussing the matter at a snow cone stand.
But Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher argued that the trial boiled down to whom jurors believed, the defendant or the four girls and a fifth propensity witness who had demonstrated through the tears and evident trauma of their testimonies that they were telling the truth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.