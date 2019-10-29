Joplin police on Monday said they have arrested a Webb City man who has subsequently been charged with several burglaries.
Dakota Ogden, 28, was arrested after a traffic stop on Oct. 20, according to a statement from the Joplin Police Department. During the search, police said evidence of recent burglaries was discovered.
At the time, Ogden was charged with driving while revoked, police said.
The following day, a search was conducted at his residence in Webb City, and police said they found evidence that allegedly tied him to recent burglaries, including:
• A burglary of the Range Line Antique Mall, 3421 N. Range Line Road, that was reported Oct. 13. The suspect broke open a window to the business with a rock and stole two cash registers.
• A burglary of Los Lunas Mexican Restaurant, 2705 S. Range Line Road, reported Oct. 16. According to police, the suspect broke open a window to the business with a rock and entered the business, stealing two cash registers and causing about $12,000 in damage to other items in the business.
Ogden also has been charged with a burglary of Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
