A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with burglary Saturday night after purportedly calling 911 and reporting that he had just broken a window to gain entry to a residence in Joplin.
Beau J. Rickman, of Webb City, was taken into custody when he emerged from a residence on Waters Edge Court that police surrounded about 10 p.m. Saturday after Rickman called to report that he'd entered the residence to get away from someone who was after him.
The occupant of the residence, John Dang, 64, was home at the time and in fear for his own safety when Rickman entered his home, according to police Capt. William Davis.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged Rickman with first-degree burglary.
