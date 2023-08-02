Stolen property discovered Tuesday morning in a trash can behind a Dairy Queen in Joplin led to the discovery of a burglary at another restaurant and the arrest of a suspect.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said officers were called to the Dairy Queen at 2015 E. 32nd St. regarding a badly damaged cash register, miscellaneous tools, a business checkbook and identification documents found in a trash can behind the business.
The items led detectives to El Caballo de Oro restaurant at 1901 E. 32nd St., where evidence of a break-in was discovered through a back door that had been forced open.
A review of surveillance camera footage at another nearby business showed a suspect abandoning the trash can behind the Dairy Queen and walking away. Police searched the area and located the suspect inside the Lucky 7 business in the 2400 block of East 32nd Street.
Jeffrey D. Hance, 53, of Webb City, was taken into custody on two probation violation warrants stemming from convictions for drug possession and burglary. Hance was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary with respect to the break-in at El Caballo de Oro and remained in custody on a $10,000 bond.
Court records show the suspect had been arrested in relation to a July 16 burglary in which he was charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He posted a $10,000 bond in that case and was released July 26.
