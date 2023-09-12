NEOSHO, Mo. — A 38-year-old defendant took a plea offer Monday in Newton County Circuit Court, pleading down to a misdemeanor in a felony stolen identities case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.
Jacob L. Dominguez, of Webb City, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a felony count of trafficking in stolen identities, but he pleaded guilty instead to a misdemeanor charge of stealing in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades accepted the plea deal and assessed Dominguez six months in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. The judge also ordered that he pay $250 in restitution.
Dominguez was arrested April 25, 2019, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin when he was discovered in possession of a driver's license and four debit and credit cards belonging to another person, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
