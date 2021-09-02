A Webb City man drew prison time this week when he pleaded guilty to four felony charges in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Michael S. Ripley, 37, changed his plea to guilty Monday on counts of delivery of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property in a plea deal with the prosecutor’s office.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Ripley concurrent terms of 10 years for the drug count and seven years for each of the other convictions as prescribed by the plea agreement.
The drug case stemmed from an arrest by police responding to a report March 13, 2019, of a man trying to get into a residence in the 600 block of North Devon Street in Webb City.
Ripley was located in the area and detained on five active warrants, according to a probable-cause affidavit. A search of his person turned up four bags of methamphetamine weighing about 17 grams along with a small amount of marijuana.
On Nov. 8 of the same year, he was arrested by police and a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy responding to a call reporting a burglary in progress in the 1900 block of North Pine Street in Carterville. Hannah D’Havilan had reported a man running from her garage with a number of items. Further investigation determined that Ripley had stolen about $400 worth of property from the garage.
The defendant was arrested again on April 4, 2020, when a police officer observed him placing something on the ground behind a business in the 300 block of North Main Street in Webb City. A probable-cause affidavit states that it turned out to be a .45-caliber handgun, which Ripley was prohibited from possessing having been convicted of prior felonies of robbery and theft in Texas.
About the same time, a Jasper County sheriff’s investigator tied the defendant to the theft of a wallet from a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle on March 28, 2020. An affidavit in that case states that a bank debit card in the wallet was used to make various purchases at area businesses and that witnesses reported that he had been in possession of the wallet and had given one of them a debit card taken from it as payment for letting him stay at their place.
