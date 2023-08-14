A Webb City man pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of domestic assault in a plea deal allowing the suspended sentence he was granted.
Courtney T. McKissack, 42, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a Class E felony count of second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of violating a protection order and misdemeanor property damage.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea arrangement and sentenced McKissack to five years with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge further ordered that he pay $575 restitution.
Laci Smith testified at a preliminary hearing in May that she'd had an off-and-on relationship with McKissack for 15 years when he showed up at her place in Carl Junction in April shortly after getting out of prison. She said he came to pick up some belongings that he'd left with her, and she let him stay the night despite having taken a protection order out against him at the time.
The next morning he came into the sun room where she was sleeping, woke her up and demanded that she take him to the grocery store, she said. They argued and he punched her in the face, she testified. She shut herself in the bathroom to get away from him, and he purportedly kicked in the door, knocking it loose from its frame.
On their way to the store, he kept telling their 5-year-old son that he was going to kill her, she testified. So when they reached the store, she let him and their son walk in ahead of her and she called police.
