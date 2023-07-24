A Jasper County judge dismissed a Webb City man's domestic assault charge Monday upon his completion of a local treatment court program.
Brandon K. Bragg, 42, had pleaded guilty in 2020 to second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement requiring his completion of the treatment court program.
Sentencing of the defendant was deferred at that time under terms of his plea deal. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane dismissed the charge Monday in light of Bragg's successful completion of the program.
The case pertained to a domestic disturbance in March 2020 in which he was accused of punching his girlfriend in her side and grabbing her by the neck and choking her.
