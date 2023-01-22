The latest exhibit at Joplin’s Downtown Gallery features panels from Sean Fitzgibbon’s book “What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel.”
The Webb City native researched, wrote and drew the nonfiction graphic novel, which tells a story that’s stranger than fiction.
The exhibit is located at Sixth and Main streets, on the south wall of what was the historic Orpheum Theater in Joplin. Paul Whitehill, project manager for the Downtown Gallery, said the space has been exhibiting since August 2022, taking the place of the “I Am Joplin” mural. Whitehill assisted with that mural with ArtFeeds.
After the mural became weathered, it was taken down and the panels stored. The Downtown Gallery took its place on the wall, printing artwork on weather-resistant vinyl panels. The gallery is an evolving public art project, giving exposure to artists around the world. Artists interested in having an exhibit at the gallery can contact Whitehill through the website www.downtown.gallery.
Fitzgibbon’s book describes the town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, in the early 20th century and its most famous building, the Crescent Hotel, under the ownership of Norman Baker. Baker is described as a populist radio show host, vaudevillian and charlatan who operated the hotel as a hospital, claiming he had the cure for cancer. Fitzgibbon chronicles Baker’s operations of the so-called hospital as being equal to any horror tale by Stephen King.
Fitzgibbon connected with the Downtown Gallery and saw it as a good opportunity to promote and sell his book in the Joplin area.
Fitzgibbon said he knows Eureka Springs is a popular destination for people in the area. While the Crescent Hotel ghost tours are a big attraction, the story of Norman Baker is something that many people aren’t familiar with. Growing up in Webb City, Fitzgibbon used to go on family trips to Eureka Springs. These trips sparked his interest in the Crescent Hotel.
“I heard so many macabre stories as a kid, about what happened when it was a cancer hospital,” Fitzgibbon said. “I’ve heard tales about finding skeletons in the walls because there were so many people who died. Because obviously, he wasn’t curing cancer.”
Fitzgibbon started doing research on Baker’s time at the Crescent Hotel. Before he knew it, he was hooked on finding out what really happened. He started to compile his extensive research into a graphic nonfiction book, working on it for 15 years. The book includes everything from newspaper articles, letters, photographs and interviews with relatives of people involved at the Baker hospital.
“I have this love of actual places and space that have a history,” Fitzgibbon said. “I love architecture and I love those strange places. The Crescent is such a character, and so is Baker. Those few years of them together is such a big source of the ghost stories, I wanted to know what really went on.”
Much of the book’s written story and dialogue is taken from this research and directly quotes it. and Fitzgibbon’s hand-painted watercolors bring the 1930s era of Eureka Springs to life. Fitzgibbon said his goal was to give the people from the Crescent Hotel’s past a voice, while exploring Baker’s time in Eureka Springs.
The panels on display at the Downtown Gallery show Baker driving up to the Crescent Hotel, right before he buys the building. There’s a natural rhythm to the sequence as Baker gets out of his car and surveys Eureka Springs. Fitzgibbon said he selected these panels because he likes the idea of a narrative, cinematic introduction to the main subjects of his book.
“I like that as a teaser to the book,” Fitzgibbon said. “It really sets the tone. I want people to drive by and wonder what that is and make them intrigued. There’s a bit of mystery to it.”
Purple hues are featured in the coloring of the panels. Fitzgibbon said Baker was obsessed with the color purple. Baker wore lavender suits and purple ties, while driving a distinctive purple Cord Roadster. Baker was a con artist, but he was also brilliant, Fitzgibbon said. He knew the calming psychological effect the color purple had on people at his hospital, and the book reflects that.
The book bounces between Baker’s time at the Crescent and Fitzgibbon’s time researching in the 2000s. It’s color coded to help readers navigate, with the past taking on a golden sepia tone, and the relative present in tones of green.
“I like not only his style, but his color tones,” Whitehill said. “It has those earth tones that make everything pop in the artwork. It was like reading an old mystery novel from years gone by.”
Because he lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Fitzgibbon hasn’t seen the exhibit in person yet. But he’s looking forward to visiting Joplin’s art district for a formal opening of the exhibit that Whitehill is arranging later this month.
“I love the wall the exhibit is up against,” Fitzgibbon said. “I think it looks great, I love the whole arts district in downtown Joplin. It’s really coming together.”
QR codes on the exhibit will direct people to where they can order the book. Copies of “What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel” are available at Sean Fitzgibbon’s website, seanfitzgibbon.com.
