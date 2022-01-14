WEBB CITY, Mo. — Land in Webb City scarred over by multiple decades of lead and zinc mining is getting a second chance as a recreational trail.
The 1.3 mile walking trail is located in a wooded area on the northeast edge of Webb City near Carterville. It’s the first trail to open as part of the Cardinal Valley Habitat Restoration Project, a primary restoration effort involving the application of soil amendments to enhance and restore prairie and wetland habitats over hundreds of acres in town.
Webb City has been working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for several years to reduce the amount of heavy metals flowing into Center Creek, a major tributary of Spring River. This is what led to the formation of the Cardinal Valley project.
Randy Haas, habitat manager for the project, said people had formerly used the trail area as a place to dump trash like tires and appliances. But the EPA has cleaned up the mine waste and contaminated soil.
Now the land encompassing the trail serves is a savanna booming with native plant life. Haas said the area would be perfect for bird watching or just taking a stroll through nature.
“We’re developing it as a savanna, and we may do some tree thinning,” he said. “We actually ran some fires through parts of it last year. We’re going to open it up and clear it out more. We think this will offer recreational activities. I’d really like there to be a habitat for red-headed woodpeckers because I’ve seen a few out here. Their habitats are declining.”
The Cardinal Valley project aims to restore native grassland, wetland and woodland vegetation to the former mining areas.
Historic lead and zinc mining in Jasper County left behind a dotted landscape of chat piles, waste rock piles and subsidence ponds contaminated with heavy metals. Much of the cleaned up land now is the focus of the addition of soil amendments to ultimately create wildlife habitats.
A large portion of the money for the effort is being provided by a federal lawsuit settlement under a bankruptcy reorganization of American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO), which operated in the area in the 1900s. ASARCO is a leading producer of copper and is responsible for more than 80 sites in 19 states contaminated with hazardous waste.
The Natural Resource Trustees for the project are made up of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
“When large mining companies or other entities pollute the natural resources of the state, we take them to court or threaten to do so, and reach a settlement with those polluters to get funds to restore those areas,” said Scott Hamilton, biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. “It compensates for the loss of wildlife resources for the taxpayers of the state.”
Prairies are significant because they protect water quality and streams by slowing and trapping stormwater. It also supports native pollinating insects. Hamilton said roughly 900 acres of land throughout Webb City has been designated for restoration and preservation.
“We’re trying to repair the damages that have been done and protect some areas ... so they don’t get damaged in the future,” said Haas.
Haas plans to be with the city of Webb City for another year and a half before retiring. He said it was meaningful for him to see the opening of the first trail in the project, which has been years in the making.
“This trail is just part of the start,” said Carl Francis, city administrator. “We hope to have trails all of the way from State Highway 171 up through Center Creek and connect to the Frisco Trail and the Ruby Jack Trail.”
Wetlands and water quality
The Cardinal Valley project also addresses wetlands restoration and water quality issues.
Municipalities in Southwest Missouri tend to experience high levels of zinc in their biosolids, or wastewater sludge, as a result of mining waste.
Because of the high levels of zinc, the sludge is dried and mixed with materials such as wood chips where it’s diluted and used to create a topsoil that can be applied to the former mining land cleanup by the EPA.
Before the restoration project was implemented, Webb City was spending more than $500,000 per year to have the sludge taken to a special landfill in Lamar. On average, the city was producing 400 to 500 tons of sludge annually, which cost an estimated $1,100 per ton to remove. The compost is now being added to part of barren land, which is then seeded with native grasses.
“We can use that sludge and compost as a product, rather than having Webb City pay for hauling it off to a landfill,” said Hamilton. “It really worked out for both of our government entities.”
Four wetland cells were built near the wastewater treatment plant to serve as filtration systems, where nearby planted vegetation absorbs zinc concentrations before the water can flow into Center Creek.
The wetlands also double as a restoration site with native grasses and plants to provide better habitat for wildlife.
“We’re on target to have everything done by the middle of 2023, as far as putting compost onto land, restoring it and so forth,” said Hamilton. “We’re really happy. I monitor the birds every springtime to see that we’re making a difference. We’re seeing the grassland birds are starting to nest in these areas that we’ve restored. The vegetation structure has come back. It looks more like a prairie than a wasteland.”
