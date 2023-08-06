The Webb City Little League team played hard against the team from Pittsburg, Kansas, but fell short in an elimination game in the Midwest Regional Tournament of the Little League World Series.
Webb City’s Landon Johnson was hit by a pitch and Brody Jackson walked with two outs, trailing 8-5 in the top of the sixth and final inning. Webb City’s Tyler Shull battled Pittsburg pitcher Tate Renn hard, fouling off three straight pitches before striking out to end the game and Webb City’s sterling season.
The score was 1-1 halfway through the game with starting pitcher Brody Sarley for Webb City striking out six batters and giving up two earned runs in three and a third innings, and Fisher Horton for Pittsburg striking out three and giving up four earned runs in four innings.
The boys from the J.L. Hutchinson Baseball League in Pittsburg struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Tanner Akins doubled with one out, then Keaton Peak doubled with two outs to drive Akins home.
After a scoreless second inning — the only inning in which neither team scored — Webb City tied the game in the third inning when Finn Getz walked with one out and Colby Renfro was hit by a pitch.
Getz was caught stealing third base and Renfro stole second and scored on a line drive single to center by Drake Harlen with two outs.
Pittsburg opened the offensive fireworks in the bottom of the fourth inning when Luke Jones smacked the ball over the center field fence for a 2-1 lead.
Pittsburg’s Keaton Peak reached base on an error, Von Schiefelbein walked and moved Peak to second and Webb City put Schull in to pitch in relief of Sarley.
Peak and Schiefelbein advanced to third and second respectively on a wild pitch, then Peak scored on a sacrifice ground ball by Mason O’Brien.
Schiefelbein scored on a single by Getz to make the score 4-1 and Pittsburg loaded the bases on a single by Fisher Horton and Weston Turnbull being hit by a pitch, but Kingztun Pollard struck out to end the inning.
Webb City took its first lead of the regional tournament in a wild top of the fifth inning.
Tyler Shull and Turner Doening each singled to start the inning, then Sarley doubled to left center field to drive Shull and Doening in, pulling Webb City to within one run at 4-3.
Finn Getz reached first base on a dropped third strike and Sarley advanced to third base on the play. Pittsburg brought in Drake Wilcox to pitch for the starter, Horton, and induced Colby Renfro into the first out of the inning, but Sarley scored on the play to tie the game at 4-4.
With Getz at third base, Drake Harlen was hit by a pitch, then Harlen advanced to second on a wild pitch. Kayden Sawyer hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Getz to give Webb City a 5-4 lead.
Pittsburg responded in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Tate Renn led off with a game-tying home run, Akins singled, Jones was hit by a pitch and an error by Webb City on a ball hit by Peak loaded the bases with no outs.
Wilcox hit a hard grounder up the third base line to score Akins and Jones for the 7-5 Pittsburg lead. Webb City Coach Andrew Doening challenged the call that the ball was fair, but the umpires upheld the call after checking the video replay.
Schiefelbein struck out for Webb City’s first out of the inning, but O’Brien singled to center, driving in Jones and putting Renn at third base.
With the score 8-5 in favor of Pittsburg, Webb City pitcher Jones struck out one, walked one and struck out one to get out of the inning without any more damage.
Webb City, which was representing Missouri in the Little League World Series for the second straight year, will come home while Pittsburg, representing Kansas, advances to play the team from Nebraska at 10 a.m.. Monday, Aug. 7.
The Regionals are being held in Indiana.
