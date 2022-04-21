WEBB CITY, Mo. — Eugene Field Elementary School in Webb City was one of eight schools in the state to recently earn the Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2022 designation from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The Webb City School District was the only Jasper County district selected for the award. DESE announced the winners Monday, recognizing schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
“Eugene Field is a school filled with teachers and staff that are committed to doing what’s best for kids on an everyday basis,” Dusty Allen, principal at Eugene Field, said in an email to the Globe. “I would say the improvements come from teachers being lifelong learners ... always sharpening their skills and challenging themselves to be better.”
Established in 1991, the Missouri Gold Star Schools program uses the same criteria for nomination as the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education.
One-third of the schools nominated for the program are required to be disadvantaged schools.
Public schools must also meet performance criteria in English, language arts and mathematics testing.
“I believe Eugene Field was selected due to their high academic achievement on this past year’s MAP (Missouri Assessment Program) testing,” Allen said. “The school must be in the top 15% of all public schools in the state based on the performance in ELA (English language arts), and mathematics on the MAP.”
There are currently 200 students in fourth grade at Eugene Field Elementary who have different academic backgrounds, Allen said.
“Our CARES program is very involved in providing weekend backpack meals,” he said. “The Boys & Girls Club is also housed here providing services for kids until 6 p.m. every school day.”
Harry S. Truman Elementary in Webb City was awarded the Missouri Gold Star Schools designation in 2016. This is the first time Eugene Field Elementary has been awarded, Allen said.
“We have tremendous support from our Board of Education and parents in the community, including a very active PTO,” he said. “Above all, we have exceptional teachers that go above and beyond every single day to do what’s best for kids. If I had to say one thing that separates Eugene Field from others, it would be the people who come to work here. We all love kids and want to see them be successful.”
The other Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2022 are Blair Oaks Elementary in Jefferson City, Chapel Lakes Elementary in Lee’s Summit, Dewey Elementary in Chillicothe, EPiC Elementary in Liberty, Kirkwood Senior High in Kirkwood, Matthews Elementary in New Madrid, and Nixa High in Nixa.
“Congratulations to the students, teachers and staff members of each of these schools for earning this recognition,” Commissioner Margie Vandeven said in a statement. “These schools exemplify what it takes to prepare students for success in school and in life while working hard to meet the needs of each individual child.”
