A suspect sought in the April 7 robbing and slaying of a woman in Webb City was arrested Monday afternoon in Springfield.
Nicholas K. Berry, 51, of Branson, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. in the 400 block of West Sunshine Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
Berry was being held at the Greene County Jail pending transport to Jasper County, where he faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery as well as two counts of armed criminal action in the death of 39-year-old Maria L. Whitaker.
Whitaker died of a stab wound to her upper chest or neck suffered during an argument with Berry over money, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.
The affidavit states that he tried to pat her down to find some money, and she slapped his hand away. He responded by stabbing her before fleeing with cash he then took from her pocket, the affidavit states.
The document further indicates that there were witnesses to the slaying who had expressed fear to police that Berry might come after them while he remained at large for more than two weeks.
