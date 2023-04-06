A group of students from Webb City High School got some experience raising money for a cause and that work paid off Thursday when they presented a donation of $6,705 to Children's Haven in Joplin.
Located at 711 Picher Ave., Children's Haven is a place where parents can leave their children temporarily when there is a crisis that requires child care for up to a few days. There is no charge for the service. It's the 20th year for the home's operation.
The money given to the agency was raised through a program of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation called the Philanthropic Society.
"It's a group of 100 members," said Pete Ramsour, JRCF manager. "They give $2,500 a year, so we raise about $250,000 a year. After three successful years of giving out some pretty large donations — we have given over $650,000 already and are going to give another $175,000 in May. We decided it might be a good time to expand our reach and reach out to the youth of the region" to teach the rewards of giving.
To do that, society branches were started at Joplin, Carl Junction and Webb City high schools. "They've all made very substantial donations to local organizations," Ramsour said, with the students selection their choice for the donation.
Katelynn Burgess, a senior at Webb City High School, said some students were asked by an assistant principal, Amanda Eggleston, to participate in a fundraising effort for the Philanthropic Society.
There were meetings to discuss what philanthropy and community service means and to decide how to raise the money that would be donated.
"We ended up doing a few public service days and had some agencies that were willing to donate" for the time the students spent volunteering, Burgess said. "We had trash pickup days at King Jack Park and around Stadium Drive and then we were given options on where we could donate."
As many as 50 students worked most of second semester to raise money for the donation. Then they were given information about several nonprofits from which to chose to receive the gift.
"We decided on Children's Haven because we thought they would have the best impact on our community and everybody in general," Burgess said.
Assistant Superintendent Josh Flora said it was a great experience for the school district and its students.
"I am appreciative to the Philanthropic Society of Joplin for inviting us in to give our students an opportunity to learn about philanthropy and what that means," Flora said. "The crew we had there at the high school are great kids who have a giving heart, and it was mature of them to select an agency that would serve our community and our students. So we're proud of them and glad the money is going to good use."
Melissa Hogan, committee chair of the Philanthropic Society's launch group, said the effort is important "because a few of us grew up in homes where we didn't learn about philanthropy, and just being able to get those groups started in our high schools and get those students to learn at a young age was really important to us. And some students who don't have the ability to learn through their home, this gives them the ability to learn through this group."
Children's Haven depends on donations and grants from many different providers to operate, said Stephanie Theis, executive director.
"To have students choose an organization like Children's Haven, which serves Webb City students, is really an honor," Theis said. "To have kids who are compassionate enough and will work hard to make sure kids have the support they need when their parents are in a crisis is pretty amazing."
