WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Department is hosting a ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday to remember the only Webb City law enforcement officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Police Chief Don Melton said Webb City Marshal Leonard S. Rich has lain under a simple stone in the Webb City cemetery for more than 120 years with nothing to mark his position in the city’s history, a place discussed in an article in the Webb City Sentinel newspaper several years ago in a column by Pricilla Brown.
“His gravestone has his name and information, but it doesn’t say anything about his line-of-duty death,” Melton said. “I wanted to get a hold of a family member to see if we can’t add that to his gravestone. I kind of kicked that around for a couple of years and tried what I could with the Genealogical Society but haven’t been successful. A television station did a story about it back in August, and the Webb City Elks Lodge saw the article and wanted to help.”
Melton said the Elks Lodge talked to officials at Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City who suggested adding a separate stone marker to Rich’s grave instead of trying to change the existing marker.
“Between them, the police department, Webb City Elks Lodge No. 861, Mount Hope Cemetery and Quality Memorials Inc., Carthage, were able to raise the money to buy the marker and place it on his gravesite,” Melton said. “Another neat thing about Tuesday is it’s his birthday. He was born Oct. 18, 1859. Since we weren't able to get everything done back in August at the anniversary of his line-of-duty death, we were fortunate enough for them to get everything ready for his birthday.”
According to Brown’s article, Rich was killed in the line of duty Aug. 10, 1902, while responding to a disturbance on what was then Main Street but is now called Broadway Avenue at Lizzie Reed’s Resort, a two-story building with a parlor and girls upstairs.
According to the article, Reed had been having trouble with two brothers, Joe and Jim Gideon, who had moved to Webb City from Oklahoma, then known as Indian Territory, the previous year.
The article said Jim Gideon had been harassing the girls upstairs and the owner of the resort, Reed, wanted him to take his friends and go downstairs, but he refused.
The brothers had earned a reputation as “dangerous men, and this was not there first run-in with Marshal Rich,” the article said.
“Both brothers had been bragging all evening about how they were going to get a guy and the deed was going to take place sometime around midnight,” Brown wrote. “Joe would not stop talking about it and kept showing off his gun until Jim finally told him to take the gun back to the hotel room. Only Joe didn’t do it, and he continued to drink.”
The article said Reed called Rich, Marshal Bill James and Sam Moon, a temporary officer hired to serve during a street fair that was going on at the time.
“At first, Marshal Rich tried to talk Jim down, and for a while it seemed to be working until they got to the front door,” Brown wrote. “That’s when a scuffle between Jim and Marshal Rich broke out. At the same time a fight was going on between Joe Gideon and Marshal James. Shots were fired and when it was over, Joe Gideon had killed Marshal Rich, Sam Moon had killed Joe Gideon and Jim Gideon had been shot through the arm. Marshal James had been badly beaten but survived.
“Marshal Leonard Rich was a peace officer and a family man. He married Eve Mat Eulitle in July 1888. They had a six-year-old daughter, Stella.”
