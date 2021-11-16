Missouri 874,226 | 13,173

Kansas 449,813 | 6,614

Oklahoma 655,857 | 11,076

Arkansas 520,725 | 8,592

--

U.S. 48.1 million | 786,268

International 255.0 million | 5.12 million

--

Jasper County 13,978 | 237

Newton County 7,533 | 129

City of Joplin 8,855 | 181

Barry County 4,671 | 79

Barton County 1,532 | 30

Lawrence County 5,361 | 131

McDonald County 4,041 | 60

Crawford County 6,936 | 115

Cherokee County 3,740 | 78

Ottawa County 6,131 | 101

Delaware County 7,445 | 161

Tags

Trending Video