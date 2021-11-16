Missouri 874,226 | 13,173
Kansas 449,813 | 6,614
Oklahoma 655,857 | 11,076
Arkansas 520,725 | 8,592
--
U.S. 48.1 million | 786,268
International 255.0 million | 5.12 million
--
Jasper County 13,978 | 237
Newton County 7,533 | 129
City of Joplin 8,855 | 181
Barry County 4,671 | 79
Barton County 1,532 | 30
Lawrence County 5,361 | 131
McDonald County 4,041 | 60
Crawford County 6,936 | 115
Cherokee County 3,740 | 78
Ottawa County 6,131 | 101
Delaware County 7,445 | 161
