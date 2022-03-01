Missouri 1,397,482 | 19,069
Kansas 766,045 | 7,946
Oklahoma 1,021,849 | 12,990
Arkansas 820,677 | 10,579
United States 80.69 million | 977,402
International 438.8 million | 5.98 million
Jasper County 20,337 | 277
Newton County 13,809 | 146
City of Joplin 13,448 | 208
Barry County 5,910 | 91
Barton County 2,235 | 40
Lawrence County 7,783 | 156
McDonald County 5,765 | 64
Crawford County 11,952 | 128
Cherokee County 6,125 | 84
Ottawa County 9,025 | 115
Delaware County 10,940 | 190
