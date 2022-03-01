Missouri 1,397,482 | 19,069

Kansas 766,045 | 7,946

Oklahoma 1,021,849 | 12,990

Arkansas 820,677 | 10,579

United States 80.69 million | 977,402

International 438.8 million | 5.98 million

Jasper County 20,337 | 277

Newton County 13,809 | 146

City of Joplin 13,448 | 208

Barry County 5,910 | 91

Barton County 2,235 | 40

Lawrence County 7,783 | 156

McDonald County 5,765 | 64

Crawford County 11,952 | 128

Cherokee County 6,125 | 84

Ottawa County 9,025 | 115

Delaware County 10,940 | 190

Tags

Trending Video