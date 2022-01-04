Missouri 1,042,221 | 16,279
Kansas 534,399 | 7,044
Oklahoma 720,961 | 11,555
Arkansas 581,134 | 9,248
U.S. 58 million | 851,439
International 295.5million | 5.47 million
--
Jasper County 15,319 | 249
Newton County 10,400 | 131
City of Joplin 9,677 | 185
Barry County 5,161 | 90
Barton County 1,737 | 34
Lawrence County 5,712 | 137
McDonald County 4,350 | 64
Crawford County 8,031 | 117
Cherokee County 4,134 | 78
Ottawa County 6,667 | 106
Delaware County 7,926 | 168
