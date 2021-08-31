Missouri 757,665 | 11,224
Kansas 368,976 | 5,557
Oklahoma 551,958 | 7,812
Arkansas 452,891 | 6,934
--
U.S. 40.05 million | 657,533
International 218.4 million | 4.53 million
--
Jasper County 12,546 | 196
Newton County 7,002 | 91
City of Joplin 8,211 | 166
Barry County 4,079| 69
Barton County 1,370 | 19
Lawrence County 4,903 | 122
McDonald County 3,616 | 50
--
Crawford County 6,242 | 102
Cherokee County 3,299 | 67
--
Ottawa County 5,267 | 82
Delaware County 6,083
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.