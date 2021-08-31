Missouri 757,665 | 11,224

Kansas 368,976 | 5,557

Oklahoma 551,958 | 7,812

Arkansas 452,891 | 6,934

--

U.S. 40.05 million | 657,533

International 218.4 million | 4.53 million

--

Jasper County 12,546 | 196

Newton County 7,002 | 91

City of Joplin 8,211 | 166

Barry County 4,079| 69

Barton County 1,370 | 19

Lawrence County 4,903 | 122

McDonald County 3,616 | 50

--

Crawford County 6,242 | 102

Cherokee County 3,299 | 67

--

Ottawa County 5,267 | 82

Delaware County 6,083

Tags

Trending Video