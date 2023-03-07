Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a 45-year-old Joplin man who was shot twice in an assault Saturday morning on Carver Road in Newton County.
Sheriff Chris Jennings said in a news release that Jamie D. Hodges remained in treatment at an area hospital for gunshot wounds to his face and shoulder.
With two of three suspects in the shooting still at large, investigators are not releasing any other information about the victim's condition or the hospital at which he is being treated.
Cody D. Jones, 35, of Asbury, was arrested over the weekend and charged with four felony counts in the assault of Hodges. The Newton County sheriff's office continued Tuesday looking for suspects Trevor J. Palmer, 26, of rural Diamond, and Kimber M. Phillips-Laquet, 37, of Joplin.
A woman who was with Hodges during the shooting told investigators that he was shot by two armed men he knew and identified as Jones and Palmer. She said they got out of a vehicle driven by a woman after waving Hodges and her over on Carver Road near Route MM.
Another woman who was not at the scene told investigators in the aftermath that a man she knew came to her place and borrowed her vehicle to go pick up Jones and Palmer. The man returned a short time later in the company of Jones, Palmer and Phillips-Laquet, who were talking about something that had happened with Hodges.
She said there had been some sort of preceding conflict between Hodges and Palmer, who had "switched" girlfriends, and that Hodges apparently believed Palmer had stolen a vehicle from him, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges on Jones.
Warrants have been issued charging Palmer and Phillips-Laquet with the same assault and armed criminal action counts that Jones is facing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.