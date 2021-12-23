This edition of the Weekender newsletter is, admittedly, pretty light.
Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, which means there is just not a lot of entertainment events scheduled for this weekend.
Fear not: You'll find things to do. Traditionally, movie theaters have limited offerings. Many of the Oklahoma casinos will have their doors open. The weather should be quite accommodating for outdoor activities. And while some bars are closed completely, a handful may remain open for those in need of some nighttime revelry.
As for this light newsletter, that won't be the case next week. So many events for ringing in the new year are planned across the region, and we'll bring you a comprehensive lineup.
Until that time, however, from all of us at the Globe: We hope you have a peaceful, wonderful Christmas
