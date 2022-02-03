You don’t actually have to remove your shoes when you see this sign. It’s the name of the new opera penned by nationally known composer Michael Ching.
This Heartland Opera Theatre production is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Black Box Theatre on the Missouri Southern State University campus.
The opera follows a group of students who come upon an abandoned building filled with objects, where each one reflects on a memory associated with the objects. According to the theater’s Facebook page, MSSU students in the cast include Austin Prince, Taylor Lewis, Jarrett Little, Sophie Stoebel and Michaela West.
The next show will take place in May: “A Night of Comedy,” an outdoor cabaret that will tour Joplin, Carthage and Neosho.
‘Of Mice and Men’
John Steinbeck’s classic is in the hands of David Kloppenborg, who directs this Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre stage play that continues Saturday and Sunday of this weekend, as well as Friday, Feb. 4, through Sunday, Feb. 6.
The novella centers on friends Lennie and George and their struggles to live the American dream. The play contains strong language, adult themes and violence that some may find offensive.
The cast includes Timothy Lenze, Phil Butler, Jim Robinson, Tyler Hankins, Megan Oliver, Richard Roberts, Sid Davis, Bill Welsh, Zach Bradley and Ken Anderson.
Prices are $29 for adults, $26 for seniors, $24 for students, $23 for youths and $12 for children 6-12. For ticket reservations, call 417-358-9665.
Upcoming plays include the fast-paced farce “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” the Neil Simon comedy “The Dinner Party” and the drama “On Golden Pond.”
ArtCon 2022
The Neosho Art Council’s popular ArtCon is set to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Neosho Junior High School, 14646 Kodiak Road.
Meet anime voice actor Bryn Apprill from “My Hero Academia” and “Attack on Titan”; get free autographs from 10 a.m. to noon, with a Q&A panel scheduled afterward. Highlights include a cosplay contest for all ages, esports tournament and free panels. Guest comic artists Kristopher Harris and Scott Drummond will appear. Admission is $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.