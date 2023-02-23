An up and coming country band still feeling the thrill of its first Grand Ole Opry appearance will perform Saturday in Quapaw.
Neon Union will play Downstream Casino that night, bringing its take on country music to the casino floor.
The band features two artists working on solo careers being paired by country singer Jimmie Allen in 2022. The band is considered to be the first duo in country music to feature a Black and white member, Allen said.
“We thought, why don’t we start a duo, but purposely put a black guy and a white guy together,” Allen said in a 2022 press release from Nashville performance venue Ole Red. “It creates unity without having to talk about it. Their image grabs your attention, and then their music keeps your attention.”
Neon Union is the pairing of Leo Brooks and Andrew Millsaps, a hip-hop producer and roots-style singer songwriter.
Brooks, who has won Grammy Awards via collaborations with Pitbull, Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, John Legend, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Lopez, drew his inspiration from George Jones and Hank Williams as a child. Millsaps’ singing career centers around North Carolina, playing regular gigs and performing well in songwriting contests.
Allen said that he heard the two singers perform separately and thought putting them together would work well. He signed the two to his JAB Entertainment management firm; the band in 2022 signed with Red Street Records.
An album is in development, and the band’s first single, “’Bout Damn Time,” was released in November. The song is effectively a statement about their intents for shaping country music, and the video features a retelling of how they went from local gigs to playing the legendary Opry stage.
“We wanted our first track to be high energy and reflective of who we are as a duo,” the band said in a press release. “It’s about so much more than the difference in our skin color. ‘Bout Damn Time’ is about how we want to bring a new sound to the country music scene and bring fans together for a great time.”
