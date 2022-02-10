If "The Book of Boba Fett" was meant to be a story about Boba Fett, then I'm not sure why two of its seven chapters weren't about him at all.
Don't get me wrong — I really liked the show. But even after seeing that epic final episode, and especially how it did some things better than another connected "Star Wars" spinoff, I'm puzzled why the show spent two episodes not showing Boba Fett.
We'll have some mild spoilers here, so read carefully. This is the way.
"The Book of Boba Fett" is a story long-desired by "Star Wars" fans who thought that, surely, such a feared, powerful bounty hunter wouldn't be content to die a slow death at the bottom of the Sarlacc pit. The surprise reveal of the character in season two of "The Mandalorian" showed that he did, in fact, get out.
The questions of "how" and "what happened next" are answered in this seven-episode spinoff, as well as his ascension to the title of benevolent, for-the-people crime lord.
And there is a lot of story to tell, including time spent in Boba's past. Initially robbed of his armor by Jawas, he is captured, then taken in, by a wandering tribe of Tusken raiders. After that, he claims the throne left behind by Jabba the Hutt's death and builds his new crime syndicate, eventually coming to blows with a rival galactic organization seeking to claim Tatooine as its own territory.
There is a lot of opportunity for good storytelling here. Played by Temuera Morrison, Fett is compelling character — yet he is outshined by the brilliant Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, who plays his loyal assistant.
That's why I question why two episodes were devoted to Din Djarin, the main character of "The Mandalorian." Especially near the end.
Again, don't get me wrong — the storyline was fantastic. I loved seeing Mando and his little Grogu buddy reunite. (That little Beskar chain mail shirt... HEART EYES.) I was hooked to see what happened in the aftermath of "The Mandalorian's" previous season.
Djarin becomes quite an important character in "The Book of Boba Fett," as a matter of fact. That's all well and good.
I just hate how two entire episodes took screen time away from Morrison and Wen. It's a bigger tragedy when I think of how the "Boba" finale was stronger than either season of "The Mandalorian's" finales. Without revealing too much, Fett and his crew take care of their own problems and create their own solutions. There is no deus ex machina here.
It is an odd approach for a spin-off to go back to the source material the way "Book of Boba Fett" did. Whatever Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" holds upon its eventual release, I hope it returns the favor and spends some time with Fett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.