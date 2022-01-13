Others may watch "The Book of Boba Fett" and think that nothing about this looks like "Star Wars." But the more I watch, the more I realize it would work only in the "Star Wars" universe.
The third of seven episodes in this new spinoff series released on Wednesday. "The Streets of Mos Espa" featured Boba Fett and powerful partner Fennec Shand get their hands dirty at enforcing the law within their new crime syndicate. It featured some outstanding cameos from Stephen Root and Danny Trejo, and a speeder chase scene that was more of a pandering go-cart race instead of a high-speed thrill ride. It also featured the instant offing of a group of beasts-made-beloveds that appeared to be quite important in the story.
In other words, many of the critics have a point that this episode wasn't the best. It wasn't.
Let me be clear: I like the show. Temuera Morrison is the perfect Boba Fett, and Ming-Na Wen is amazing (I can't wait to see how she shines when her character gets a more stand-out role). I love the deep-dive into life on Tatooine and find it refreshing for a show to keep its focus on one planet with working-class folks, instead of getting lost on the pomp and splendor of chosen ones or government officials.
But I can't get one particular gripe-theme out of my head: "This looks nothing like 'Star Wars.'"
It's a common refrain from hot-take Twitter warriors who sound like the angry grandpas of our generation — picture Dana Carvey's Grumpy Old Man character moaning how "In MY day, 'Star Wars' was about a war in the stars! It focused entirely on spaceships and space magic! And easily understood differences between good guys and bad guys! AND WE LIKED IT!"
Enigmatic character
"Star Wars" has always been an expansive universe full of stories waiting to be told. The original movies (Episodes 1 to 6) left plenty of gaps for our imaginations, and the character of Boba Fett has been one of the biggest gaps.
Fett is an intergalactic bounty hunter who worked for two of the movies' biggest of big bads — crime lord Jabba the Hutt and the Empire's Darth Vader. Near the beginning of "Episode 6," Fett found an early end in the belly of a beast known as the sarlacc, where he was thought to meet a long and painful death.
That left enthusiasts wondering whether he could escape or not. Those questions were answered in popular fiction books, but when Disney bought the franchise, all those options were thrown out the window in terms of official canon.
We finally got our answer in 2020, when Boba Fett appeared in "The Mandalorian," a spinoff series about a similiarly armored bounty hunter escorting precious cargo.
"The Book of Boba Fett" is a spinoff of a spinoff — it exists because of "The Mandalorian's" popularity, and because now that Disney has a streaming network, it needs to develop new episodes of something; anything. We now are getting specific answers to our questions, and the limited series starts with one of the biggest answers — exactly HOW Fett got out of that sarlacc pit.
Recognizability
Back to the "This looks nothing like 'Star Wars'" complaint, however — As an isolated complaint reserved for only that fictional universe, I can buy it. Granted, if the Twitter nerds spit out "SJW," "woke" or "politically correct" in a meta-take about politics, that argument loses a lot of its value, and becomes as valuable as bantha fodder.
On its surface, the argument seems vapid and whiny. Take the brightly colored motorized scooters in "The Streets of Mos Espa," operated by four street-wise younglings looking to be honestly paid for honest work. Those speeders feature the same bright colors as the transports used by Coruscant citizens in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," so I'm not sure how little "Star Wars" they actually saw.
But the size of those gaps between the movies gives me pause. Because we were left to speculate for the almost 40 years between "Return of the Jedi" and "The Book of Boba Fett," we created stories in our heads that were tailor-made for our tastes of what made a great story.
These latest spinoffs don't have a chance at being as great as the stories we write in our own heads. Now that all doubt is being removed and the answer is as clear as day, I imagine every one of us has a little bit of disappointment.
And "The Book of Boba Fett" has turned the tables on some long-standing traditions of the universe, in its first three episodes (mild spoilers, here). Boba Fett, a ruthless bounty hunter, is ruling with fairness and justice, and the Tusken Raiders, long portrayed as barbarians, are regarded sympathetically and heroically.
These are the types of role reversals that are all over "Star Wars." So where others say this show is unrecognizable, I say this show could ONLY be a "Star Wars" story. It features the one shining indicator that a story is set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away: People using power to bolster those without it.
Boba may be a crime lord, but he's using his wiles and violence to protect others. Just like the Jedi, for the most part. That power takes many shapes and forms in the "Star Wars" universe, but it's there. Even in bad speeder chases.
