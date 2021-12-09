In 2019 I wrote that "The Expanse" is such a good TV show that I'm afraid to start the books.
Not much has changed two years later. "Leviathan Wakes," the first book by James S. A. Corey that inspired the TV show, remains unread in the stacks of books at Geek Central.
But a day is coming soon, probably in the next couple of months, where I finally crack open this incredible sci-fi masterpiece. The final season of the TV show debuts Friday on Amazon Prime, and I'm ready for it.
The season comes with some disappointments: It is the final season, and it is only six episodes long. I wish there would be more, but at least the show runners are closing things on their own terms. That means chances are good for a satisfying ending.
But that also means I'll be in a much better mindset to start on the books, once that final episode has aired.
If you've never watched "The Expanse," get thee to Amazon Prime and start it, because it is one of the best sci-fi shows on TV. Part vintage sci-fi, part political thriller, part noir mystery, "The Expanse" is incredibly recognizable and relevant despite being set hundreds of years in the future.
While the show's events revolve around the four crew members of the Rocinante, the story deals with tensions between people of Earth, Mars and the asteroid belt. As the factions vie for power, new technologies alter the balance between them.
In terms of quality, what makes it so good is a commitment to actual science. Instead of screaming space magic, "The Expanse" is rooted in actual physics. The showrunners and authors see plenty of dramatic potential in real life, and that gives the show such a different, compelling feel — and also aids its relevance to modern-day culture.
When I last wrote about the show, it was in the middle of its shift from SyFy to Amazon Prime — between seasons three and four. Seasons four and five showed that the shift in networks was a great decision — with a little more flexibility, the show was able to let its characters be more like themselves.
That was a big deal for two of my favorites:
• Chrisjen Avasarala, played by the brilliantly mysterious Shohreh Aghdashloo. Through the two seasons, her character was able to be awesomely and appropriately trash-mouthed during moments of intensity and frustration, yet stoic and simmering during moments of tragedy.
• Amos Bridges, played by the intense Wes Chatham. Wes was already the spirit animal for The Lovely Paula and me; seasons four and five let him evolve and expand.
So while six episodes feels like too little of a good thing, I'm excited to see how this story wraps up. And the performances of all those actors will help me keep all the characters straight once I start the books.
As the show wraps up its final season, Corey's book series wraps up its final, ninth novel. "Leviathan Falls," the final book, released in November. I'll be able to complete my book collection.
I've been told by fans of the books that the show has stuck faithfully to the plot, and continues in an exceptional way past the point in the story's timeline where the TV show will finish.
Lately, the only books I've read have been "Dungeons and Dragons" books, which definitely aren't read start to finish, front to back. It'll be good to rediscover reading with such promising material. Sometime in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.