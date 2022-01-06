I have made the shift to wireless Bluetooth headphones, and now that I have discovered how amazing they are, I wondered how I ever lived without them.
Actually, I know how I lived without them — always being aware of wire management as much as possible.
This week I've been getting used to a pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. While there are a few drawbacks, the benefits of them have been overwhelming.
I love these magic music beans for my ears. They solve a lot of problems, make my music sound incredible and improve my smartphone using experience. There are many specific things I love about these particular earbuds, but I'm very picky when it comes to my ears.
I'll get into detail in a few 'grafs. For now, I want to encourage you to try them, no matter what brand you choose, because WOW are they handy.
Why I avoided them
My picky attitude is mostly to blame for why I haven't tried these out after their introduction into the market. Ordinarily I geek out over new tech, and wireless headphones have been an option for years.
But, like I said, I'm picky. I avoided them for many reasons:
• I hate the feel of little rubber squishy things in the ear canal. Can't stand the feeling of my ears being blocked. Yet it seems like almost all of the options rely on these to bolster noise-canceling features.
• I lose things. Wireless earbuds are kinda small. I have already lost enough polyhedral dice from my "D&D" sessions, and these are about the same size.
• I'm a cheapskate. I don't like paying a lot of money for a new tech that isn't entirely proven. I'll pay a lot if the value is there, but that takes time and research to determine.
• I'm a snob for audio quality. Why deal with the discomfort of something in the ears if the sound quality is not good?
Before this last week, my solution for a decade has been Apple's EarPods headphones. I got my first pair of them with my first iPod back in 2005, when I bought my first iPod, and I've loved them ever since.
They tick all the boxes for me: They fit in my ear well, have no squishy rubber things, are attached by a long wire, work with my BlackBerry phones, cost only $30 and sound fantastic, with rich audio quality and a range that surpasses most other headphones on the market.
When Apple got rid of 3.5 mm headphone jacks on their iPhones and started selling versions with a Lightning connector, I got worried — I thought for sure I'd have to stock up on the ones with standard headphone jacks before they went extinct. Fortunately that never happened.
Apple's version
I was first tempted by AirPods, Apple's version of wireless earbuds, when they came out. Because the shape in the ear was similar, I figured the sound quality would be, too. However, the price tag kept me away.
Apple has since come out with several version of AirPods, including pro versions and new "generations" (an Apple marketing term for "version").
I got a chance to try out the 2nd Gen AirPods last month: I bought them as a present for my youngest stepkid, but because he ended up with a pair of 3rd Gen AirPods, I bought them back from him and tried them out.
And man, they were nifty. It was nice to work out, do dishes and more without worrying about the wire between my headphones and smartphone. That cord causes a variety of problems, especially when chores are concerned.
The functionality of the AirPods with my BlackBerry Key 2, however, were lacking. All I could do was double-tap them to advance a track forward. No volume, no pause, no backtracking.
Additionally, I had to connect the Bluetooth manually whenever I wanted to use them. Blech. While Apple makes some great peripherals, the key mission of those peripherals is to sell iPhones, and I'm not doing that anytime soon.
That send me on a shopping trip for a pair of wireless earbuds that ticked all my boxes. After sifting through several options, I found the Galaxy Buds Live, and I am a smitten kitten over them.
Magic ear beans of wonder
The Galaxy Buds Live meet a lot of my demands, but they also create a sense of wonder and excitement from the start. They come in a box that looks like it could hold an engagement ring, so I feel like I'm proposing to myself every time I open it.
The earbuds themselves are bean-shaped jewels that look fantastic. The pictures pushed me close to to the edge of buying them without any further research, the buds look that awesome.
My family has given me no end of ribbing over that, because of my well-announced hatred of beans. "But Joe! You hate beans! Ah ha ha!" Whatever, go back to your chili filled with horrible mouth plaster and your refried-because-they-still-taste-bad-after-first-fry beans, fam. I love ear beans, hate mouth beans. Keep up.
ANYWAY... The case is actually a charger. While the batteries of the actual buds will go for about five or six hours, you can place them back in the case to refuel 'em for a total of about 20 hours of playback. That suits my needs perfectly. At the end of the day, charge the case.
I'm glad I did the research, because these wonderful earbuds address a lot of my picky priorities:
• Open ear design with no rubber squishy things in the ear canals. Each bud rests in the cradle of the ear without actually entering the canal. There are rubber squishy things but they rest in the back of the ear as an anchor.
The reason many earbuds have these funnel-shaped ear squeegees is to create a complete seal, not unlike an earplug. By blocking the noise from the outside world, a user can appreciate richer sounds with more detail and effects.
Additionally, blocking noise is a crucial part of noise cancellation features. While the Galaxy Buds Live aren't the best at noise cancellation — a process of blocking out ambient sounds such as fans, motors or other rumblings — they aren't bad at it.
Which is fine with me. Situational awareness is a big part of my life, and I simply will not use headphones that block all noise while I'm in public.
• Outstanding functionality with Android devices. My BlackBerry is running Android, so I can make use of long presses, as well as single, double and triple taps.
• Fantastic sound. I am very picky about music playback — I want to hear everything from the sizzle of the hi-hats to the boom of the bass.
• Seamless integration with Android. I'm still missing out on some features because I'm using Samsung earbuds without a Samsung phone. But the features I'm missing aren't basic, like the iPhone-AirPods features. The big deal: The buds connect to my phone as soon as I take them out of the case. No more manual connection.
New experience
The cost is more than I wanted to take on. I still don't know if they are worth the $170 I paid. Only time will answer that question.
But for now, I'm thrilled with them. More importantly, I'm thrilled with the discovery of how well wireless earbuds work. These things have quickly integrated themselves in my life, justifying the pocket space they now occupy.
There are many options for wireless earbuds at many different price points. If you are on the fence about them, I encourage you to give a pair a try.
