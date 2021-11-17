CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sometimes we must strike when the iron is hot.
That’s exactly what artCentral, Carthage’s community art center, is doing with its fifth annual Small Works Great Wonders fundraising auction. It’s striking while the holiday shoppers are hot, appealing to those who choose art for gifts.
“Several art-loving patrons appear each year with their shopping lists in hand,” said Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathe, artCentral executive director-curator. “They know they will find art they are pleased to give as gifts to family, business associates and friends or to add to their own collections.”
This year’s silent auction has unusually good holiday timing. As supply ships sit idly in the harbors, leaving no promise that gifts will be available by Christmas, it magnifies the benefits of buying local. For winning bidders in the auction, there’s no worry about whether gifts will get here by Christmas. At the same time, they’re supporting local artists and feeding the local economy, including artCentral.
Here’s how the auction works.
Forty-eight of artCentral’s member artists have contributed 5-by-7-inch artworks that include paintings in various media, photographs, mixed media, functional and decorative pottery, and pieces that employ unusual techniques, such as sculpting with thread. Opening bids for the pieces are $10 unless otherwise specified and bids are raised in $5 increments. Anyone can bid, regardless of being a member of artCentral.
For those finding a piece they don’t want to lose in bidding, there’s a “buy it now” option, the amount set by the artist. While the option gives assurance of getting a piece, holding out until the auction’s final bidding could mean winning it at a lower price. Still, it’s a gamble.
The closing celebration when final bids can be submitted is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at artCentral, 1110 E. 13th St. Bidding will conclude at 7 p.m.
All the pieces available for bidding and their present bid amounts can be viewed on the artCentral website, www.artcentralcarthage.org or at the art center from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Bids may be submitted on-site, by phoning 417-358-4404, or by emailing artcentral@artcentralcarthage.org.
One of the attractions of this auction is its opportunity to buy affordable artwork, some of it by accomplished artists who can command high prices otherwise.
An example is a piece by Carthage’s internationally recognized artist Andy Thomas. He’s known for his storytelling in depicting historical events and for his Western renderings of cowboys at work. Some of his pieces have sold for tens of thousands of dollars at big league art auctions.
His piece for Small Works Great Wonders is an oil painting that features a cowboy riding a bronc. Unlike other auction pieces, its opening bid was $500, which has already been reached, and bids on the piece must be raised in $50 increments. The “buy it now” price is $2,900. Whether deciding to buy immediately or holding out to the final bidding, this is a rare opportunity to add an Andy Thomas piece to your collection.
For novice collectors who aren’t ready to break the bank for a piece of art, the small-scale pieces are a way to build a collections. They’re lower priced than typical sizes of artwork, so they give people with small pocketbooks the opportunity to the collect the work of regionally known artists or to buy pieces that fit personal tastes. In 2D, the auction has a range of landscapes, wildlife, floral, abstract, figurative and Christmas-themed pieces.
What makes these small works so nice for gifts is their ease of shipping and their ability to fit into about any size of space. As Alice Lynn notes, they can be slipped into tight spaces among large collections of artworks, and they can just as easily be tucked onto a shelf.
I urge you to take a view of the Small Works Great Wonders pieces and consider a bid. It’s a part of buying local and supporting your local nonprofit art center. Like most of the area art nonprofits, artCentral felt the financial squeeze of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s needing to do well with this auction. After all, ’tis the season to open the wallet.
