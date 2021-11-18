Updated versions of two children’s classics will take the stage in Joplin and in Pittsburg, Kansas, next week.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live!” — the debut performance for Connect2Culture’s new Curtains Up series — will take place at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, inside the Joplin High School performing arts center.
Roughly 30 miles away, the Midwest Regional Ballet will present “Alice in Steampunk Wonderland,” an original concept featuring contemporary aerial artistic dancing, at Pittsburg’s Memorial Auditorium over a four-day period. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Nov. 20, with 2 p.m. performances slated for Saturday, Nov. 20, and Sunday, Nov. 21.
Tickets for both stage performances are now on sale.
‘Schoolhouse Rock’
Some people may remember lying on a pillow in front of the television set during the early 1970s — when there were just three channels — and tapping a foot to a number of animated educational tales and their catchy lyrics. They may remember some of them: “lolly, lolly, lolly, get your adverbs here,” “Interplanet Janet, she’s a galaxy girl,” “the ride of Paul Revere set the nation on its ear” and “conjunction junction, what’s your function?”
“Schoolhouse Rock Live!” reimagines the cartoons, which began airing on ABC in 1973, with a high-energy performance that includes singing, dancing and image projections. It is being put on by Childsplay, the Arizona-based national touring singing and dancing troupe.
“This is our first time ever offering a children’s theater production and we are extremely excited,” said Emily Frankoski, director of Joplin’s Connect2Culture. “This national touring show includes professional actors who spend hours preparing for their run of performances, guaranteeing that audiences see incredible talent and professionalism. We can’t wait for families to experience this exciting, fast-paced and interactive show.”
“Schoolhouse Rock Live!” is great for children ages 6 to 10, and the lessons they learn through song and dance can be priceless, she said.
“Songs from ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ will live on forever. Not only do they teach you about adjectives or how to count by fives, but they share important information on women’s rights and the inner workings of the legislative process,” Frankoski said. “This information is still vitally important to know today, and kids who attend might be learning these things for the very first time.” For others, the show “has a delightfully nostalgic feel to it.”
The live performance centers on Tom, a young schoolteacher who dreads the first day of school. When he turns on a television to soothe his nerves, Tom is visited by three aspects of his personality, reminding him how fun learning can be.
Ticket prices range from $15 to $25, and can be purchased at connect2culture.org, by calling 417-501-5550 and at the door the day of the concert with a $5 increase. Discounts for students, seniors, military veterans and groups are available.
‘Alice in Steampunk Wonderland’
Once again, Alice falls down that infamous rabbit hole — but in a way only Midwest Regional Ballet’s Kaye Lewis could dream up.
She came up with her steampunk version of Lewis Carroll’s classic while performing one of the most mundane household chores imaginable.
“I was vacuuming my floors, listening to Queen, thinking how fun it would be to put on a show to their music,” Lewis said. “Then ‘Killer Queen’ came on, and somehow it popped into my head that it would be so cool (to do) a Queen of Hearts dance. Then ‘Slightly Mad’ came on, and it really clicked (with me) to do the Mad Hatter, and he could be insane inside an asylum” — and from there the musical production quickly took shape.
The show debuted in 2012 and was presented again in 2017. This will be the third time the musical has played in front of a live audience. Each time, it’s been not only one of Midwest Regional Ballet’s most popular shows, but it’s also the most requested show.
“I think it’s because of how weirdly excellent the music matches the story,” she said. “And who doesn’t love Queen? Everyone — from what I’ve been told — relates to the story of Alice in Wonderland. My vision is that the show must go on, representing our childhood and wanting to grow up fast; the message here is to stay young as long as possible and enjoy the circus of childhood, the wonders and the fun.”
Ainsley Smith will star as Alice while David Scheuerman reprises his role as the Mad Hatter.
Ticket prices are $12 to $15 for floor seats and $10 to $12 for balcony seats; tickets for children 5 and younger are $5. Tickets can be purchased at memorialauditorium.org or by calling 620-231-7827.
“I just hope we have a huge crowd,” Lewis said. “We miss our people.”
