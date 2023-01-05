Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:

• "Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Editioned Lithographs." Presented by the State Historical Society of Missouri and Virginia Lass, this features 90 master prints from '29 to '74. Runs until March 4. 

• "Experiencing Africa: Selections from the Harry M. Cornell Jr. Collection." Runs until Jan. 21.

Details: 417-623-0183.

 

 

 

