This is a quick look at other events scheduled over the weekend.
FRIDAY
STELLA: Dinner and dance, 6 p.m., Stella Senior Center. Dance begins at 7 p.m., The Moccasin Bend Band will perform. Cost: $5. Details: 417-628-3314.
SATURDAY
CARTHAGE: Art class for all ages, noon to 2 p.m., Cherry’s Custom Framing and Art Gallery, 311 S. Main St. Cost: $30. Details: 417-358-2707.
GALENA, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 217 W. Seventh. Details: 620-762-1359.
JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 931 E. Fourth. Features fresh produce, fresh-baked bread and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, artisan goods and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplin empiremarket.com.
JOPLIN: Book signing, 1 to 3 p.m., Always Buying Books, 5357 N. Main. S.V. Farnsworth will sign copies of her works. Details: 417-691-0480.
JOPLIN: Fall festival, 3 to 8 p.m., Cunningham Park. Event hosted by The Vine Lutheran Church. Includes food trucks, games and live music. Details: 262-490-9049.
JOPLIN: Folk Meets Funny, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., The Rocc, 1402 S. Main. Event features music from Vagabond Grove and Dear Watson and comedy from Layton Flatt and Jes Melonas. Tickets: $5. Details: 620-308-3283.
JOPLIN: “All Together Now: A Musical Revue,” 7 to 8 p.m., Joplin High School Performing Arts Center, 2104 Indiana. Presented by Joplin High School theater department; features students and alumni. Tickets: $5. Details: 417-625-5230.
MIAMI, OKLA.: Xtreme Fight Night, 8 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino and Resort. Event card features nine fights, including two championship events. Tickets: $35 to $55. Details: 918-542-7140.
PITTSBURG, KAN.: Farmers market, 8 a.m. to noon, 11th and Broadway. Vendors offer seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and more. Details: 620-231-8310.
WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, market pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Produce, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833.
WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m., with smoking and nonsmoking rooms available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287.
SUNDAY
JOPLIN: Line dance lessons, 5 to 7 p.m., 1801 W. Second. Cost: $5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.