Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva, the center's annual juried photography competition. It runs until May 14.
• 2022 Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Spiva artists create smaller pieces for a fundraiser benefiting the center. Runs until May 13.
Details: 417-623-0183.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Signs and Wonders" by Alice Lynn and David Greenwood-Mathe. The mixed media exhibit is inspired by directional signs.
Details: 417-358-4404.
Urban Art Gallery, located at 511 S. Main St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Cher's Fairyland" by Cher Jiang. It features the work of an illustrator who has been published in children's books.
Details: 417-438-5931.
