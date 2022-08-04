Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Civilization, Surrealism and Humanity" by Rob Mango in the main gallery. Exhibit features 3-D paintings. Runs until Oct. 29.
• "Local Color: Reflections of Joplin" in the regional gallery. Features works from Local Color Art Gallery artists. Runs until Oct. 29.
• "Local Color: Reflections of Joplin Student Work" in the upstairs gallery. Features works from Local Color Art Gallery students. Runs until Oct. 29.
Details: 417-623-0183.
Post Art Memorial Library, located inside Joplin Public Library at 20th and Connecticut, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Favorite Children's Books Reimagined: What Do You See?" by Lori Marble. Exhibit features abstract paintings. Runs until Aug. 31.
Details: 417-623-7953 ext. 1041.
Urban Art Gallery, located at 511 S. Main St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Sea Sisters Spirit: In the Flow" by Ann Leach. It features a collection of handmade dolls.
Details: 417-438-5931.
