Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches, up to four inches locally. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon CST Saturday. For the first Winter Storm Warning and second Winter Storm Warning, until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are expected at times and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. &&