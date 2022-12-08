Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• 75th annual Membership Show. Exhibit features a wide variety of media Runs until Dec. 31.
• "Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Editioned Lithographs." Presented by the State Historical Society of Missouri and Virginia Lass, this features 90 master prints from '29 to '74. Runs until Dec. 31.
• Emerging Artists Show. Presented by Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. Runs until Dec. 31.
Details: 417-623-0183.
Joplin Public Library, at 20th and Connecticut, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "The Eyes Have It," by members of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. Works were created emphasizing eyes. Runs until Jan. 2.
Details: 417-623-7953.
