Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Wild Things: The Artwork of Christopher Lynch and Barbara Martin." Runs until March 5.
• "Splashes of Color" by John Fitzgibbon. Runs until March 12.
Details: 417-623-0183.
Post Art Memorial Library, located inside Joplin Public Library at 20th and Connecticut, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign." A Smithsonian-created exhibit that highlights a grassroots, multiracial movement led by Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. The campaign featured multiracial demonstrators in D.C. rallying for social reforms and staying in a tent city on the National Mall. The exhibit features newly discovered photographs and an array of memorabilia. Runs until Feb. 28.
Details: 417-623-7953 ext. 1041.
Urban Art Gallery, located at 511 S. Main St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Cher's Fairyland" by Cher Jiang. It features the work of an illustrator who has been published in children's books.
Details: 417-438-5931.
