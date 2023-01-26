Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• "A View from Within," by Holly Wilson. Exhibit features multimedia works including photography, bronze, paint and more. Runs until March 4.
• "Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Editioned Lithographs." Presented by the State Historical Society of Missouri and Virginia Lass, this features 90 master prints from '29 to '74. Runs until March 4.
