Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Jon and Judith Fowler: A Retrospective" in the main gallery. The mixed media exhibit features the work of a couple who are both professional artists and educators. It runs until July 16.
• "Body of Evidence" by William Jeffrey Jones in the regional gallery. Exhibit features fired clay sculpture. Runs until July 23.
• "Kings of the Road" by Jim Bray in the Upstairs Gallery. Exhibit features paintings of trains. Runs throughout June.
Details: 417-623-0183.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• ArtCentral Annual Membership Exposition. The mixed media exhibit features work from artCentral members. Runs until July 23.
Details: 417-358-4404.
Post Art Memorial Library, located inside Joplin Public Library at 20th and Connecticut, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Sculptures" by Zach VanBecelaere. Exhibit features a variety of metalworking techniques. Runs until June 30.
Details: 417-623-7953 ext. 1041.
Urban Art Gallery, located at 511 S. Main St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Sea Sisters Spirit: In the Flow" by Ann Leach. It features a collection of handmade dolls.
Details: 417-438-5931.
