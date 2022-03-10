Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Splashes of Color" by John Fitzgibbon. Runs until March 12.
Details: 417-623-0183.
Urban Art Gallery, located at 511 S. Main St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Cher's Fairyland" by Cher Jiang. It features the work of an illustrator who has been published in children's books.
Details: 417-438-5931.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.