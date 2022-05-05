Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include: 

• PhotoSpiva, the center's annual juried photography competition. It runs until May 14. 

• 2022 Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Spiva artists create smaller pieces for a fundraiser benefiting the center. Runs until May 13. 

Details: 417-623-0183. 

ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:

• "Signs and Wonders" by Alice Lynn and David Greenwood-Mathe. The mixed media exhibit is inspired by directional signs.

Details: 417-358-4404.

Tags

Trending Video